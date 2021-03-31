Converting Opportunity To Wealth In Our Community At The Hungry Club Forum

On Saturday April 3, 2021, at 9:30 AM, Savannah Chatham County and surrounding areas are invited to participate in a virtual forum entitled, “Converting Opportunity to Wealth in Our Community: Update Part 1” Hosted by the Hungry Club Forum of Savannah, Inc. (HCFS) and co-sponsored by local African American businessmen Rich Fergerson, Owner of ECO Building Concepts, LLC and Michael Hilliard, Owner, Michael Hilliard Mold & Construction Company, the forum is designed to delve into the very important framework of increasing the potential for business and economic development in the area community.

Everyone is invited to tune in to www.facebook.com/hungryclubforumofsavannah, on this coming Saturday April 3rd, at 9:30 AM for the Facebook livestream. Your questions and comments will be welcomed.

Keynote presenters will be the Hon. Bernetta Lanier, 1st District Alderwoman, Savannah City Council; Richmond S. “Rich” Fergerson, businessman and advocate for more opportunities for wealth creation in the African American community; Clinton Edminster, Owner, Starlandia Reclaimed Creative Supply, LLC and advocate for Small Business Development and local transportation improvement; and Michael Hilliard, Owner of Michael Hilliard Mold & Construction Co. Businesswoman and former State Senator Diana Harvey Johnson will moderate the panel and the Open Forum with the public.

Over the last twelve months, due to the shelter-in-place directives issued by the State of Georgia and the City of Savannah, the HCFS has not been able to serve up its usual, monthly breakfast, but continues to invite families to prepare their own breakfast and tune in to facebook.com/hungryclubforumofsavannah.

According to Diana Harvey Johnson, President, Pinnacle Communications Corporation, a consultant to the HCFS, “through technology, the HCFS is continuing to pursue its goal of providing quality community education issues forums providing the public with an opportunity to participate in an informal, relaxed community dialogue. One that provides our diverse audience of participants a unique opportunity to gain a close-up understanding of issues and concerns facing our community.” The HCFS’ Board of Directors is pleased to again welcome the participation of leaders and advocates in the Savannah-Chatham County area to its platform.

Please mark your calendar for these two upcoming events, “Converting Opportunity to Wealth in Our Community: Update Part 2,” on Saturday May 1st, at 9:30 AM, and the HCFS’ 15th Annual Meeting and Community Service Appreciation Reception-Luncheon on Saturday June 5th. co-sponsored by longtime HCFS member and participant Judge Tammy Stokes. For more information, please call 912- 927-8425 or 233-0855.