Converting Opportunity To Wealth In Our Community At The Hungry Club Forum

On Saturday July 4th, at 9:30 AM, Savannah Chatham County and surrounding areas are invited to participate in a virtual forum entitled, “Converting Opportunity to Wealth in Our Community: Part 2.” Hosted by the Hungry Club Forum of Savannah, Inc. (HCFS) and co-sponsored by Hon. Tammy Stokes, Chief Judge of the Chatham County Recorder’s Court and business and civic leader Roy L. Jackson, the forum is designed to delve into the very important framework of increasing the potential for business and economic development in the area community.

Invited to participate on the Blue-Ribbon Panel are Gwendolyn A. Lowe, owner, NxLevel and member, the National Business Services of Savannah

Society of Accountants & Government Finance Officers Association; Rodney Rawls, owner, Rawls Realty Company, consultation and sales in Savannah and surrounding areas; James W. Riles, owner, Riles & Associates Financial Services, Inc., insurance and investments; Dexter Steverson, lender, Queensborough National Bank & Trust; Moncello Stewart, President, Greater Savannah Black Chamber of Commerce, and owner SavannahPR; and Chatham County Commissioner Elect Kenneth Adams, Co-Publisher of The Herald of Savannah.

Everyone is invited to tune in on July 4, 2020, at 9:30 AM for the Facebook livestream. Your questions and comments will be welcome.

Over the last three months, due to shelter-inplace directives issued by the State of Georgia and the City of Savannah, the HCFS has not been able to serve up its usual, monthly breakfast, but continues to invite families to prepare their own breakfast and tune in to facebook.com/ hungryclubforumofsavannah. According to Diana Harvey Johnson, President, Pinnacle Communications Corporation, a consultant to the HCFS, “through technology, we will continue our format for providing quality community education issues forums providing the public with an opportunity to participate in an informal, relaxed community dialogue. One that provides our diverse audience of attendees a unique opportunity to gain a close-up understanding of issues and concerns facing our community.” The HCFS’ Board of Directors is pleased to again welcome the public to participate in the HCFS’ community education and issues forum.

Please mark your calendar for Part 3 of “Converting Opportunity to Wealth in Our Community,” featuring entrepreneurs and start-ups, on Saturday August 1st, at 9:30 AM. For more information, please call 912- 927-8425 or 233- 0855.