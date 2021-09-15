Consortium Of Doctors (COD) Elects Dr. Marguerite Tiggs Birt New Director

The Consortium of Doctors (COD), a distinguished national organization of African American women leaders who have earned doctorate degrees, elected Savannah educator, Dr. Marguerite Tiggs Birt, as the organization’s new director during the virtual 29th annual COD conference.

Members include college and university educators and administrators, attorneys, psychologists, non-profit directors, and physicians. COD was founded by the late Dr. Abigail H. Jordan, a renowned community activist and professor at Savannah State University. She was instrumental in the inception and completion of the African American Monument in Rousakis Plaza.

Carolyn Battle Thomas, retired Chicago attorney and previous director (2012-2016) said, “I had the privilege of sponsoring Dr. Birt’s membership in 2013 in Chicago and co-chairing the 2019 annual meeting with her in Savannah. Her academic and literary achievements, leadership and visionary skills and determination make her the ideal member to lead this dynamic organization.” Dr. Birt will lead the national group of scholars, whose mission encompasses empowering and inspiring African American youth and families.

Dr. Birt attended the Savannah Chatham County Public School System (SCCPSS) from first grade through graduation from Alfred E. Beach High School. She received a B.S. in Home Economics/Child Development from Savannah State University, an M.A. in Teacher Education from Teachers College, Columbia University, New York, and an Ed.D. in Teacher Education from Rutgers University in New Brunswick, New Jersey. Dr. Birt’s teaching career includes SCCPSS, Savannah State University, Queens College, Flushing, NY, and Farmingdale College of Technology, Melville, NY.

She is a member of St. James AME Church, Savannah

Alumnae Chapter of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc, and the Literary Divas Book Club. Dr. Birt’s most recent book, Our Father, An African American Soldier: His Life and Legacy, was published this spring.

COD held its last in-person conference in Savannah in 2019, where a plaque was unveiled at the African American Monument that honored Dr. Jordan and the organization. The 30th Annual Meeting is scheduled to be held in Savannah July 2022.