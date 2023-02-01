Connor’s Temple – Savannah State: Uniting for Success

Using the theme: “Uniting for Success” Connor’s Temple Baptist Church will celebrate its annual CTBC – SSU Day on Sunday, February 12, 2023 at 4:00 P.M. Speaker for the occasion will be Mr. Harold N. Washington, President of the Savannah State University National Alumni Association. Mr. Washington is a 1998 graduate of Savannah State with a Bachelor’s degree in Business Management. He also holds a Master’s degree in Education from Troy State University and a Specialist degree in Educational Leadership from Valdosta State University.

For 24 years, Mr. Washington has worked as a public school educator serving as Teacher, Coach, Mentor, and Administrator and is currently employed as a District Level Coordinator in the DeKalb County School District.

He is a member of the Elizabeth Baptist Church in Atlanta, Georgia and serves on the Doorkeepers Ministry. His other affiliations are: Board of Directors for the Savannah State University Foundation, the House of Fire Fitness Center, and the Grady Hospital Equity, Diversity & Inclusion.

Mr. Washington is a legacy graduate of Savannah State as both of his parents are also graduates of Savannah State: Mr. Richard Washington, class of 1956 and Dr. Clemontine F. Washington, class of 1966. He is the proud father of one son, Christopher. In his free time, he enjoys traveling and going to outdoor concerts.

In 1996 Pastor B. R. Mitchell, Jr. and a group of Savannah State graduates met to discuss how the church could support Savannah State. Out of this discussion and programs over the years, the idea of an Endowed Scholarship originated in 2004. The annual celebration focuses on ways the church can unite with the college to help students be successful and to raise funds to continue to support the Endowed Scholarship. Savannah State advised that the recipients of the CTBC-SSU Endowed Scholarship in 2022 were Alyssa Davis of Savannah, GA. and Taianah Williams of Atlanta GA. (Dekalb).

The program also serves as a platform to inform the public of the many educational opportunities available at Savannah State. It is open to the public and all are invited. The church is located at 509 West Gwinnett Street and Bishop Thomas J. Sills is pastor.