Connors Temple Plans Installation Service for Pastor-Elect

On February 25, 2020, a church meeting was held for the purpose of the election of a pastor. Two candidates were presented, a secret ballot vote was taken, the election results tabulated, and Thomas Jamaine Sills declared the winner. It was motioned, seconded, and carried that Sills become the fifth pastor of Connors Temple Baptist Church. His Installation Service is being planned for Sunday, July 26, 2020 at 5:00 P.M. as a Drive-In Service on the parking lot across from the church. The church is located at 509 West Gwinnett Street.

As God would have it, Pastor Sills has not had the opportunity to deliver a message to the congregation within the four walls of the church. Before deciding to use the parking lot, a couple of virtual services were held from the sanctuary with about 10 people. For such a time as this, God has directed him to cause Connors Temple to become the “Church Without Walls” delivering Drive-In Worship Service from the parking lot across the street from the church and broadcast via YouTube and Facebook. Pastor Sills grew up in Connors Temple Baptist Church and was an active participant in the youth department activities, especially the B.R.M. Jr. Youth Choir where the late Rev. Bennie R. Mitchell, Jr. had a great influence on him. He left Connors Temple as a teenager, began preaching at the age of 14, explored Christianity through other denominations, and was ordained to preach in July 1997. He has been preaching for almost 30 years, having pastored at Sweetfield of Eden Baptist

Church from 1998 until he accepted the pastorate of Connors Temple in 2020.

His religious training includes completion of Sheppard’s Class and Ministerial Training in 1997 and attendance at Master Bible College of Georgia. He is the recipient of an Honorary Doctorate of Divinity degree from St. Thomas Christian Bible College and Theological Seminary in Jacksonville, FL in 2012 and a second Honorary Doctorate of Divinity degree from Dominion Faith Theological Seminary in Darien, GA in 2014.

With humor, practical insight, and a unique “downhome” approach, Pastor Sills delivers refreshing and inspirational messages that challenge, strengthen, and encourage. He is a visionary whose goal is to proclaim the Gospel of Jesus

Christ in a manner that reaches all ages.

He is committed to training leaders to do the work of the ministry and impact the Kingdom. He was awarded the Georgia’s Vision Award as Outstanding Pastor of the Year for 2011, serves as overseer and spiritual covering for some of the Churches and Pastors in Honduras and Puerto, is founder of Trust Covenant Ministerial Fellowship, and serves as Chaplain with the Savannah Police Department.

Pastor Sills is a 1995 graduate of Windsor Forest High School, the son of the late Thomas Sills, Jr. and Aurelia Hendrix Sills, and is the youngest of four children. He is married to Darlene Kirby Sills, the father of two sons, four daughters, and one grandson.