Congratulations To Sydnei Campbell

By Savannah Tribune | on July 13, 2022

 
 

On Saturday, June 11, 2022, Sydney Campell was crowned Miss Precious Gem 2022. Sydnei is a member of Solomon Youth Chapter #342 for 5 years where she served as Recordess. She is the daughter of Lejoy D. Fields and David L. Campbell, Jr. She is a member of Asbury United Methodist Church and an 8th grade student at Memorial Day School.

Her dream is to become a cardiothoracic surgeon. She is a young lady with many talents and enjoys all of them.

We Love You, Sydnei

PM Rose White, Youth Directress of

Solomon Youth

Chapter #342

