Concerned Citizens of Savannah To Host Candidate Forum

Concerned Citizens of Savannah (CCS) moderated by Yolandra Shipp, will conduct the sixth in a series of debate-style candidate forums on Friday, May 6th at 5 p.m. via Zoom platform. Candidates will be allowed to address the public in an opening and closing statement and answer prepared questions from the moderator, NO questions from the floor. Question submission should be done to concsav2015@gmail.com. The Session 6 will include US Congress District 1 House of Representatives candidates, ALL have confirmed with the incumbent Buddy Carter. Candidates MUST RSVP to participate in the forum by 8 p.m. Tuesday evening. The debate will also be Facebook Live Streamed from the Concerned Citizens of Savannah page and recorded based on technology. Join Zoom Meeting us04web.zoom.us/ j/4083967831?pwd=dWNLSnZwQ0FtWFEyK296MmoyYVJCdz09 Meeting ID: 408 396 7831

Password: politics For more information please contact concsav2015@gmail.com or assistantshyppconsulting@gmail.com.