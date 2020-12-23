Community Toy Drive “Stuffs” a Trolley with Gifts for Local Children

The Eichholz Law Firm hosted a finale for the 2020 Stuff-a-Trolley Toy Drive at its office at 319 Eisenhower Drive in Savannah. From 1-3 PM, Santa and a team of jolly volunteers collected last-minute, drive-through toy donations from generous members of the community.

During the month of December, the firm had partnered with several Savannah area businesses who hosted donation boxes to collect holiday gifts for local children. The goal of this toy drive was to enlist the help of the community to stuff an entire Old Town Trolley Tours® of Savannah trolley with gifts for the families served by the local nonprofit Blessings in a Book Bag. This goal was successfully met at Saturday’s event—by the end of the afternoon the trolley was filled with gifts for children of all ages.

The Eichholz Law Firm would like to thank Old Town Trolley Tours® of Savannah, Broughton Common, Johnnie Ganem’s Wine and Package Shop, the Mansion on Forsyth Park, Merchants on Bee, New York Life, Pelindaba Lavender Savannah, Royal Treatment Barber Parlor and members of the community for their generous support of this toy drive.