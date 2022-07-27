Community Service Team Won Gold In U.S. For Lion’s Club Savannah Fundraiser

Savannah Technical College Business Management students Hunter Matthews, Crystal Sapp, and Donna Lowe won gold with the 2022 SkillsUSA national Community Service team competition. The team developed and managed a plan that raised $20,000 for Lion’s Club of Savannah after its annual tree lot fundraiser was canceled. The competition was held at the SkillsUSA National Leadership & Skills Conference, a showcase of career and technical education students in Atlanta last month.

To raise the lost revenue for the organization, the student team hosted a Boston butt sale, a Christmas Market, and a 50/50 community raffle. Technical and academic job skillsets included construction, management, marketing, team building, organizational leadership, customer service, social media etiquette, and informational technology set up. Other Savannah Tech SkillsUSA student members that helped with this project included Carpentry, Team Project, OSHA, Marketing and Business Management. The advisors involved were from Construction Management and Business Management.

As the highest scoring team in the national competition, the Technical College System of Georgia awarded the Georgia Postsecondary Curtiss P. Bell Award of Excellence in Team Competition to STC’s Community Service Team. The College’s Community Service team won gold at the state competitions in 2021 and 2022.

A total of eight STC teams and individuals, who won gold at the state competition this spring, competed in the following national competitions for Barbering, Commercial sUAS Drone, Community Service, Digital Cinema Production, Mobile Electronics installation, Occupational, Health and Safety (OSHA), Promotional Bulletin Board, Quiz Bowl.

These individuals/ teams also received top three placement in the national competition:

Silver: Keith Longoria (Barbering); Silver: Joyce Carter, LeAnn Fuller-Johnson and Glenda Lippy (Promotional Bulletin Board); Bronze: Cristian Veloso, Lily Darsey and Helen Sande (OSHA); Bronze: Ty’Juan Maynor and Nicholas McDuffee (Commercial Drones).

At the national conference, Georgia Post-Secondary SkillsUSA State Vice President Latisha Perkins (STC Construction Management student) had the opportunity to meet with Snap-On Tools CEO Nick Pinchuk. She represented herself, the College, and the state proudly.