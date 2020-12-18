Common to perform Saturday, December 19 in Garden City @ “It’s Time To Vote” Warnock/Ossoff Campaign Rally

Grammy and award-winning rapper and actor Common will perform in Garden City, GA on Saturday, December 19, 2020 at 12:30 PM at the Garden City Stadium. The event is meant to encourage voters to get out and vote on January 5, 2021. The event also coincides with the final day to enter the Chatham County Democratic Committee’s #CCDCGeorgiaTikTokChallenge, encouraging young people between the ages of 18 and 25 to get out and vote. The winner of the challenge will receive a PS5.

“Georgia voters have the opportunity to ultimately decide which party controls the Senate on Jan. 5.” said Jay Jones, Chairman of the Chatham County Democratic Committee (CCDC). “The CCDC is honored to play a part in bringing such a great talent and influencer to Chatham County. The only way to beat this virus, address healthcare, jobs, clean energy, and criminal justice reform is to give Joe Biden the chance to succeed which is why it’s imperative that everyone make a plan, secure your absentee ballot, and get out and vote for Warnock/Ossoff/Blackman on January 5.” Jay Jones will be one of several community leaders speaking at Saturday’s event.

The Grammy Winner Common is currently on a tour across Georgia encouraging registered voters to get out and vote for Reverend Rafael Warnock & Jon Ossoff. “This runoff is very important, the laws and the policies we want to see change, they have to get past the senate…we have to have the senate…and everyone in alignment with the President (Biden), and Vice President (Harris) to see change.” Said Common. “We thank you all for what you’ve done with the Presidential election, now it’s time to get out and vote in the runoff and I believe that Reverend Rafael Warnock and Jon Ossoff are the right people…the people we want in need in the Senate”

The “It’s time to Vote” Warnock/Ossoff rally will take place on Saturday, December 19 in Garden City at the Garden City Stadium located at 160B Priscilla D. Thomas Way, Garden City, starting at 12:30 PM

All attendees MUST adhere to CDC guidelines by wearing a mask, social distancing, and following other safety measures related to COVID-19. This gathering is subject to change or cancellation based on updated health and safety guidelines released by the CDC and local health authorities.