Commissioner Helen L. Stone Appointed as Chair of the National Association of Counties (NACo) Health Steering Committee

Chatham County Commissioner Helen L. Stone has recently been appointed as the Chair of the Health Steering Committee for National Association of Counties (NACo). The Health Steering Committee is concerned with all matters pertaining to public health and healthy communities.

“It is an honor to be selected to chair such an important committee that is responsible for bringing forward and discussing health issues that affect counties and citizens all across our nation,” said the commissioner. “Over the years, the NACo Health Steering Committee has been a leader in addressing Mental Health and Substance Abuse, Medicaid and Medicare Issues, Workforce shortages, Health Parity and other significant concerns. I am looking forward to working with members of the committee and the wonderful staff at NACo for the next year.”

Elected to the Chatham

County Board of Commissioners as representative of District 1, Commissioner Stone has been an active member of the Health Steering Committee for approximately five years, during which time she served for two years as vice chair and also chaired the subcommittee on mental health.