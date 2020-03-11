Commissioner Bobby Lockett Announces Run For Re-Election To District 3 Seat

By Savannah Tribune | on March 11, 2020

 
 

Bobby Lockett has announced his bid to serve District3asecondtermas County Commissioner. He was elected in November 2016.

Retired from Dan Vaden Group; Bobby Lockett is a 35 year resident of District 3. Trustee Chairman Emeritus Bobby Lockett brings over 25 years of church administrative experiences at St. John Baptist Church in management i.e., a consistent annual balanced budget, rebuilding a church destroyed by fire, and acquisition and maintaining church properties.

Lockett’s many years of participation on the Housing Authority Board – Chair and Co-Chair, United Way of Coastal Georgia Empire – Allocation Committee

Member, International Trade Center Authority – Member, and the Savannah State University Foundation – Member has given him:

Experience in evaluation and assessment of local community agencies; 2. Investment, management and fundraising experience in the public and private sector; 3. Experience in planning, allocating resources, formulating policies, documenting methods by which work is completed, and evaluating contracts for low income and affordable housing. Since becoming a District 3 County Commissioner, he completed training to become a certified county commissioner by the Association of County Commissioners of Georgia. Commissioner Bobby Lockett thanks the citizens of District 3 for allowing him to serve the community for the past three years.

