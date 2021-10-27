It’s crunch time y’all. Since the beginning of high school, everyone has told me that Junior year would be the hardest. “Freshman year is for acclimating yourself to high school, sophomore year is boring, and Junior year is the hardest”, was a saying that I was all too familiar with by the time summer ended and it was time to start the 11th grade. My anxiety was at an all-time high as I began to pack my backpack for the first day of school. A mix of the unknown, some guaranteed challenge, and excitement laid a foundation of anticipation. A lot would be different this year: my friends and I are able to drive now, I’m in three AP classes, the college counseling process is starting, standardized tests are now important, and many more factors are adding up to make this year unlike any other. As I got into my car, “Agnes”, and pulled out of my driveway, I knew that I was off, the grind had started and won’t be over until I graduate high-school in 2023. While I may get some breaks, Christmas and summer, the majority of my time over the next two years will be spent in preparation for college.Whether it be socially or academically, I am now in the process of getting myself ready for the next chapter in my life.

Honestly, I don’t know where I want to go to school. There are so many questions: Do I want a big or small student body? Would I prefer to be in a big city or college town? What do I want to major in? None of which I know the answers to. I feel lost, like I have no idea what I want for my future. Over the past few weeks all of my friends have been talking about colleges and most of them had already scheduled visits for fall break. Because of this, I felt like I had to book the same visits and plan a last minute trip to the Northeast. After a very stressful week, I decided to cancel the trip to visit colleges like Boston University, Wellesley , and Amherst. I hadn’t heard of most of the schools that I was planning to visit and realized that I had just planned to visit them because they were offering tours. After talking to my mom and dad, I decided that I shouldn’t go just to say I went on college trips, instead I should take this weekend at home spending my time writing for The Tribune and hanging out with my friends. It’s easy to get overwhelmed by the college application process, but I’ve decided to take it one step at a time and focus on building myself and my portfolio, then I’ll worry about where I want to go.