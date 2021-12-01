Coastal Heritage Society to Host Savannah Santa Train

Savannah Santa Train, an annual favorite holiday family event, returns on Saturday, December 18, 2021 from 9 am to 5 pm at Georgia State Railroad Museum, located at 655 Louisville Rd., Savannah, GA.

Festive activities and entertainment include a holiday-themed diesel locomotive train ride experience, live demonstrations by Lowcountry Turners artfully hand-crafting toys available for purchase, caroling by Savannah Stage Company, and merry dancing with Minick Family Music. Decorate a holiday card to send to families at the Ronald McDonald House Charities of the Coastal Empire, or enjoy complimentary donuts and coffee provided by The Salvation Army’s Mobile Canteen. Santa Claus will visit with the children to hear their Christmas wishes.

“We are so excited to celebrate the holidays in a fun and festive way at our annual Savannah Santa Train!” says CHS Education Specialist, Elisabeth Chappell. “Visitors will engage in many unique and educational activities. Guests will enjoy a holiday-themed ride on our diesel locomotive, snow-ball themed STEAM programs, Tin-Soldier, holiday arts & crafts, and of course a special visit with Santa! We are thrilled to have The Lowcountry Turners crafting spin-tops and dreidels in our holiday wonderland. Savannah Santa Train, a family favorite, is always an exciting day filled with learning, fun and the spirit of the season!”

Gourmet grilled cheese sandwiches from The Big Cheese food truck and frozen sweet treats from Leopold’s Ice Cream will be available for purchase.

Savannah Santa Train is hosted each year by Georgia State Railroad Museum and Savannah Children’s Museum, both operated by Coastal Heritage Society. Tickets are $15 per person for all guests eighteen months and older. Pre-registration is required at: bit.ly/SavSanta2021. Members of Coastal Heritage Society receive a discounted ticket rate of $12 per person.