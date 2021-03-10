Coastal Heritage Society Announces Family Day

Coastal Heritage Society will host Family Day on Saturday, March 13th at all six of its museums. Guests can enjoy interactive exhibits and engaging tours at each site through family-friendly, immersive activities that illustrate the narratives of Savannah’s past.

Georgia State Railroad Museum will have blacksmithing demonstrations throughout the day and will once again welcome visitors to take a Site Tour by Train. Savannah Children’s Museum will have several activities including crafts, a scavenger hunt and a bottle rocket launch at noon. Savannah History Museum will feature the popular Loyalists & Liberty Tours from 10 am to 2 pm. Old Fort Jackson will thrill guests with cannon firings at 11 am and 2 pm. Harper Fowlkes House and Pin Point Heritage Museum will host daily interpretation and guided tours.

Georgia State Railroad Museum, Savannah Children’s Museum, Old Fort Jackson, Pin Point Heritage Museum, and the Loyalists & Liberty Tour all feature large, open-air spaces and all sites will employ enhanced sanitizing and distancing protocols.

Admissions information and online ticket sales are available at www.shop.chsgeorgia.org. Site Tours by Train are limited and boarding passes are issued on a first-come, firstserved basis. As always, Coastal Heritage Society Members receive FREE admission.

For the safety of all staff and guests, we will require both staff and guests to wear face coverings. We ask that visitors adhere to the City of Savannah, Chatham County Commission and CDC mask regulations and recommendations.