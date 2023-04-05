Coastal Georgia Council of Boy Scouts of America Holds Annual Golden Eagle Award Dinner

Coastal Georgia Council of Boy Scouts of America held their annual Golden Eagle Award Dinner last Thursday, March 30, 2023 at the Marriott Riverfront. Georgia State Senator, Derek Mallow presided over the program.

Guest speaker was Savannah native Calvary Day School football standout and Georgia Bulldog Defensive End Two-time National Champion Nolan Smith. He is projected to be a first round NFL Draft pick.

Mallow, who was a scout growing up, introduced a young man he recruited from the SCCPSS as first grader, Ja’Karii F. Ja’Karii is now a 7th grader and 1st Class Scout with Troop 1.

Ja’Karii spoke of what scouting has meant to him growing up. “As a Cub Scout, my parents made decisions for me in scouting. Now as a Boy Scout, I get to make my own decisions in scouting,” said Ja’Karii.

“Ja’Karii is a really talented student and I cannot be more proud of his growth because he is the future. My future is predicated on the many more Ja’Karii’s that are in our community”, said Mallow. Ja’Karii is the son of Stephanie Adams.

During the dinner State Representative (former Savannah Mayor) Edna B. Jackson was presented the Golden Eagle Award. The Golden Eagle Award is presented to leaders who are champions of community service and those who display scout qualities like loyalty, trust, worthiness and kindness. “My whole life has been built on helping people… it’s about what you can do here in this community,” said Representative Jackson.

Mayor Van Johnson and Jamie McCurry served as co-chairs of the event.