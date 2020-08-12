Coastal Empire Montessori Charter School Encourages Savannah Community To Donate To Mask Drive

Join Masks.com mask drive to send washable & reusable Hanes® face masks to Coastal Empire Montessori Charter School for all students and staff for the upcoming school year! Drive ends August 31, 2020

Donation site masks.com/products/ coastal-empire-montessoricharter school-savannah-gamask drive

Stephanie Babcock Wright, the Executive Director of Coastal Empire Montessori Charter School, explains, “Face coverings are an important and effective tool in combating the spread of COVID-19, and therefore in the midst of this pandemic, we view ‘masking up’ as a key way to show our respect for ourselves, others and the environment.”

Masks.com is making reusable masks available for donation at the price of only $1.50 per mask. You can choose to donate as few or as many masks as you would like. At the conclusion of the fundraiser, Masks.com will ship the donated masks directly to the school.

As Covid-19 continues to be a major concern, the CDC has issued guidance that people should wear cloth face masks in closed environments. Mask.com is working together with the community to limit the spread of the virus and promote safety for students and faculty in our schools. We need your help to maximize our impact!

These cotton pleated masks follow CDC guidelines and are comfortable and breathable while offering quality protection, 3 Ply 100% Cotton Construction, Adjustable nose piece, washable. For more imfo call 912-395-4075