Coastal Empire Habitat for Humanity Says “Thank You”

On Monday, May 24th Coastal Empire Habitat for Humanity gave a proper “thank you” to Austin Hill from Austin Hill Realty and Peter Roberts of The Location Gallery for hosting Coastal Empire Habitat for Humanity’s Savannopoly. This art show fundraiser was inspired by the classic board game, Monopoly! Over 30 local artists created scenes depicting our beautiful city in mediums including painting, photography, sculpture, mixed media, and more. A portion of proceeds from the sale of artwork benefits Habitat Savannah. Over $15,000 raised between art, sponsors, and Savannopoly. Among our sponsors include Thomas and Hutton, Terracon, Choate and others.,

The show is still on display through the month of May at The Location Gallery at Austin Hill Realty, 251 Bull Street, Savannah, GA 31401. For more information about the art still available, please visit www.locationgallery.net