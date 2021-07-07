Coastal Empire Habitat For Humanity Announces New Board Members

The Coastal Empire Habitat for Humanity is proud to announce the addition of four new Board members. Their Board service begins July 1, 2021, and lasts for a term of 3 years.

Corine Ackerson Jones is employed by Georgia Southern University’s Armstrong Campus and serves as the Director of TRIO Student Support Services. Ms. Ackerson-Jones brings a wealth of knowledge regarding program planning, implementation, and budgeting. She is also well-versed in building collaborative relationships within the university and local community.

Natalyn Morris is a Garden City Councilmember and is employed by Coastal Electric Cooperative as the Human Resources Coordinator, where she develops and implements comprehensive compensation and benefit plans that are competitive and cost effective. She has deep ties to the Garden City neighborhood and will be an asset to Habitat’s strategic plan to build more homes in that area and revitalize neighborhoods.

Annette Ogletree McDougal is the Vice President of Marketing and Communications at Savannah State University. In her university role, she serves as chief communications counselor to the university President and other university leaders on all internal and external communications, branding, and marketing.

Mark Wilcox joins the Habitat Savannah’s Board of Directors with over 20 years of experience in the insurance industry including administering health and welfare plans for large and mid-size employer groups. He is currently employed by Sterling Seacrest Partners.

Habitat Savannah CEO, Zerik Samples, says, “It is an honor to call these fine leaders in the community among our hard-working Board of Directors. Our Board is committed to improving the lives of those in Chatham County who need decent, affordable housing. Our Board members work in many industries and are extremely diverse. We are so thankful that they chose to serve with us.”