Coastal Empire Habitat for Humanity Announces Julie Schwartz as New Development Director

Coastal Empire Habitat for Humanity is pleased to announce the appointment of Julie A. Schwartz as the new Development Director. In this position, Julie will work closely with all segments of the community to help Habitat Savannah achieve its vision of a world where everyone has a decent place to live. She will be charged with creating and administering a comprehensive development plan, overseeing grant-making, marketing, and special events.

“In the non-profit world, Development is not for the faint of heart; but for those who are married to the mission, driven by the vision, and who have an innate ability of bringing people together for a common goal,” said CEO, Zerik Samples. “All of these characteristics are what wakes up Julie every morning. She is determined to find avenues to make this world a better place for all; and at Habitat, with Julie’s help, we bring people together to build homes, communities, and most importantly, hope.”

“I am so happy and energized to take on this new opportunity with Habitat Savannah. This organization is truly a blessing in the communities we serve, providing not just shelter, but a place to call home for many,” said Schwartz. “It is my hope that my skills and abilities with help strengthen community ties to the organization and provide safe, dependable living situations for all.”

Before transitioning into the role of Development Director, Julie was the Community Engagement Manager for Susan G. Komen Coastal Georgia. For nearly 25 years (6 of which were with Komen), Julie has worked tirelessly with volunteers, donors, and survivors to help those facing breast cancer. Her grant-writing and grant-management experience will dovetail nicely with her new roles and responsibilities.

Julie is a native of St. Simons Island, but calls Savannah “home,” as she has resided in Savannah for 25 years. Julie is passionate about service to her community. Whether at home or abroad on a medical mission trip, Julie strives to provide quality, compassionate care and housing for all. In her spare time, Julie enjoys photography, cooking, and entertaining with friends and family.