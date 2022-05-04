Coastal Children’s Advocacy Center Hosted 30th Anniversary Celebration

Coastal Children’s Advocacy Center (CCAC) is celebrating 30 years of providing safe, confidential child-friendly sites for free investigative and therapeutic services to victims of abuse in our community. To honor this occasion, CCAC hosted a special 30th Anniversary Celebration on Tuesday, April 26 at the Ships of the Sea Maritime Museum.

With their ticket to this fundraising event, guests enjoyed hors d’oeuvres, drinks, live music, and a 50/50 raffle. Event guests were also be invited to bid on an impressive selection of silent auction items. All proceeds from this silent auction will benefit CCAC, a nonprofit organization.

“Simply put, since being founded in 1992, CCAC has helped over a thousand children feel safe,” said Rose Grant-Wiseman, Executive Director of CCAC. “We hope that our 30th anniversary celebration will bring more awareness to the services we provide and will raise funds to continue offering those services for free.”