Coastal Children’s Advocacy Center Holds Ribbon-Cutting Ceremony

A ribbon-cutting ceremony was held Monday for the Coastal Children’s Advocacy Center (CCAC) Hispanic Outreach located at 4395 Ogeechee Rd. Coastal Children’s Advocacy Center provides a coordinated multidisciplinary approach to the investigation, prosecution and treatment of child abuse cases. This center will provide services to the Hispanic community as well as others. Police, DFCS caseworkers, prosecutors, medical professionals, counselors and child advocates work together for the benefit of victimized children while ensuring that they and their non-offending family members receive needed services.

Rose M. Grant-Robinson, MSP, CA is the Executive Director of CCAC. She gave remarks before the ribbon-cutting acknowledging the partnership with Safe Shelter and Rape Crisis Center. This partnership includes bilingual advocates as well. “I want to give a special thanks to Mr. Andre Perry of B.B.C. Developments who came in with the tools necessary to remodel the building. From the floors to painting, Mr. Perry was a blessing to completing this project,” said Grant-Robinson. Margaret Alexander is the Board President and was on hand for this ceremony. Nathalie Bartelini, Bilingual Advocate will be in charge of this new location and she will be working with Maylin Robles, the bilingual therapist at Coastal Children’s Advocacy Center.

The Center is now open Monday-Friday, 9 AM – 2 PM and offers bilingual advocates, therapists and counselors. The Center serves any child between the ages of 2 and 17 who has been the victim of sexual or severe physical abuse or witnessed violence.

For more information visit www.ccac-savannah.org or call (912) 236- 1401.