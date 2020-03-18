Edminster Moves March 19th Campaign Kickoff Online to Protect Public Health

The campaign kickoff for Clinton Edminster, candidate for 2nd District County Commissioner, has been moved online. Out of consideration regarding public health concerns associated with COVID-19, the kickoff event will now be broadcast on Facebook Live from the campaign page “Clinton Edminster for 2nd District County Commissioner” – an online link following the broadcast will be available on clinton4county.com.

“The health of our communities is my number one priority,” commented Edminster. “All of us in visible and public positions need to start demonstrating best practices now. Wash your hands, stay home, limit gatherings, and watch out for your neighbors and loved ones.”

All media are invited to attend the event now held at Starlandia Art Supply, located at 2438 Bull St., on March 19th, 4pm. The general public is asked to tune in from the comfort of their homes. Edminster will share his campaign priorities including transportation, community health and resilience. Edminster is running as a Democrat in the May 19th primary elections. The general election will take place on November 3, 2020.

Edminster’s campaign priorities are transportation, community health, and resilience. Transportation focuses on safe and efficient public transit and long term regional transportation planning. Community health is access to quality affordable housing and social health care services. Resilience is investing in long term protections to better prepare Chatham County for the environmental, social, and economic challenges of the 21st century.

Edminster was appointed to serve on the board for Chatham Area Transit in 2018 and reappointed by City Council earlier this month. He has promoted higher frequency to help increase ridership and ensure a robust and stable system that can help residents get to school, to work, and to medical services.

Edminster is the owner and founder of Starlandia Supply, a new and reclaimed art supply store on Bull Street. Starlandia was founded in 2015 and has won numerous awards for its innovative business structure and focus on reclamation and sustainability.

In 2017 Edminster was elected President of the Thomas Square / Starland Neighborhood Association. His work on Short Term Vacation Rental, NewZO (the cities new zoning ordinance), and litter campaigns helped win the Thomas Square Neighborhood “Best Neighborhood in the South” by Southern Living Magazine.

Edminster has served on the boards of The Creative Coast, Visit Savannah, First City Network, and the Savannah Development and Renewal Authority. He was awarded “GenerationNEXT” by South Magazine in 2016 and recognized by the Savannah Jaycees in 2017 for his community activism. In 2018 he was named “Savannah’s Best Progressive” by the readers of Connect Savannah.

Stay up to date with Edminster’s campaign by visiting clinton4county.com and by following his Facebook page “Clinton Edminster for 2nd District County Commissioner.”