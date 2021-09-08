Clifton Baptist Church Celebrates 136th Church Anniversary

Clifton Baptist Church located at 100 Big Hill Road in Garden City celebrated 136th Anniversary last Sunday, September 5th.

Behold how good and pleasant it is for brethren to dwell together in unity! Psalm 133:1

We have come this far by faith in God. We give God thanks for all of his blessings. We wish all our heavenly members a Happy Church Anniversary.as well as the present members, we all are blessed to see one more anniversary.

We honored our six elder members during the celebration. They included Mother Helen Wilson, Mother Eloise Johnson, Sis. Martha Whitehead, Sis. Celia Gamble, Sis. Rose Bell Walker, and Dea. Charles Russell. Please keep our sick in prayer Bro. Eddie Williams, Sr., Mother Nancy Williams, Sis. Shari Brown, Sis. Eloise Johnson, Dea Bernard Russell, Sis. Celia Gamble, Dea. Charles Russell, Dea. Harold Peters, Sis. Joyce Peters, Dea. Barry Meadows, Bro. Tony Waiters, Sis. Ann Bowen, Craig L. Daughtry, Pastor, Oliver Cooper, Chairman of Deacons, Clarence Bacon, co/chairman, and Paulette Baxter, Secretary.