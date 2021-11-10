Class 101 Savannah is Helping to Make College Planning Easy

Applying to college can be overwhelming. The Class 101 of Savannah Team is helping families navigate the complex, multiyear college planning process by working one-on-one with students as early as the 8th grade. The Team provides services students and parents that include: developing a college list, visiting colleges, improving grades, prepping for the PSAT/ACT/ SAT, upgrading academic resumes, crafting college essays, managing college applications and deadlines, exploring scholarship opportunities, pursuing financial (FAFSA) and transitioning to college. We strive to make the college planning process enjoyable for families. It is not just about getting into college. Class of 2021 high school seniors of the Savannah Team were awarded a combined total of $978,424.00 in scholarships with acceptances to over 20 colleges and universities around the country. At the core of everything we do is a passion for helping young people find their future. It is our mission to empower students, serve families and inspire greatness.

Schedule your free consultation today. Call us at 912-303-7600, email us at savannahga@class101.com or visit our website at www.class101.com/savannahga/.