City Unveiled New Robert “Robbie” Robinson Marker In Historic Cann Park

The City of Savannah dedicated a historical marker for beloved Civil Rights attorney and hometown hero Robert “Robbie” Robinson last Wednesday, June 21, 2023. The marker sits in the public rightof way in Cann Park, near the intersection of West 46th Street and Bulloch Street. A host of public officials, family, and friends gave remarks including Mayor Van Johnson and former Mayor and friend Otis Johnson.

In December 2022, City Council unanimously passed a motion to confirm the placement of Robinson’s historical marker. Known for his activism, work with the NAACP, and as a city alderman, his legacy lives on nearly 34 years since his tragic passing. The marker will serve as a reminder, in the neighborhood he grew up in, of Robinson’s impact on his community and Savannah.

Former Mayor Otis Johnson gave reflections of the challenges that African Americans experienced when running for City Council in the late 60’s, early 70’s. John Rousakis ran for Mayor of Savannah in 1970. He won the Democratic nomination and defeated one-term incumbent and Republican nominee J. C. Lewis, Jr. with 55% of the vote.[3] He won re-election in 1974, 1978, 1982 and 1986. After Rousakis served 20 years as Mayor of Savannah, Council voted for 2 term limits; 4 years per term.

During the Rousakis administration, the mayor and committee members would position individuals to run as a slate.

In 1982 Otis S. Johnson was elected to serve as (2nd District) Vice-Chairman of Council; with Floyd Adams, Jr. (1st District); and Robert (“Robbie”) Robinson (5th District). These men became known as the “3 Amigos”. They had made a pack to see each other rise. In 1989, Attorney Robbie E. Robinson was murdered by a mail bomb sent to his law office by Walter Moody, who would later be found guilty of murder. He was snuffed out of his opportunity of becoming Mayor of Savannah as the “3 Amigos” had planned.On January 2, 1996, Floyd Adams became the first African American mayor of the City of Savannah. He served 2 terms. On January 2, 2004, Otis S. Johnson was elected as the 2nd African American Mayor. Edna B. Jackson was elected January 2, 2012 to serve as Mayor through December 31, 2015.

Following remarks from Robinson’s family, his grandsons stood with Mayor Van Johnson for the unveiling of the marker.