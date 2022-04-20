City To Host Mayor’s Small Business Conference

Registration is now open for the 2022 Mayor’s Small Business Conference, scheduled for Thursday, May 5, from 8:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. in the Savannah Civic Center Ballroom. The conference is free and includes continental breakfast, a networking luncheon, informative workshops, and renowned guest speaker, Robert James, II, Executive Vice President of Carver State Bank.

Due to Covid-19, seating will be limited. Registration is open until Friday, April 29, or until capacity. There is a request- ed two-person per business limit to help accommodate as many local businesses as possible. Savannah-based businesses will have priority registration until April 19, and then it will open to all businesses. The online registration form is available at savannahga.gov/mayorsbc. Interested parties can also contact the Economic Development Department at (912) 652-3582.

The purpose of the conference is to promote small business development and growth through networking and information sharing. U. S. Small Business Administration representatives and the local business community will provide workshops aimed at helping participants gain financial insight, obtain keys to success, and learn branding and marketing best practices.