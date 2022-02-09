City Opens Enmarket Arena, Welcomes Community To Celebrate

By Savannah Tribune | on February 09, 2022

 
 

On Saturday, Feb. 5, the City of Savannah and Oak View Group Facilities marked the culmination of 20 years of planning for a new arena by cutting the ribbon and officially welcoming Savannahians to the brand new Enmarket Arena. The new arena located at 620 Stiles Avenue was described as a beacon for economic development on the Westside, making good on a years-long promise to residents.

To mark the occasion, the City’s living former mayors, Otis Johnson, Edna Jackson and Eddie DeLoach, joined Mayor Van Johnson and Alderwoman Bernetta Lanier to share thoughts on the process that brought the arena to fruition.The dream began 20 years ago, under the leadership of Mayor Floyd Adams. Then City Manager Michael Brown had a vision of connecting this westside community to the downtown area.

Following remarks, the Mayor invited Savannah Youth Ambassadors to help cut the ribbon.

More From Front Page Go To The Front Page Section

Life Of Ida B. Wells & Her Anti-Lynching Crusade Comes To Life On Stage
The Savannah Tribune Celebrates The Life Of Carolyn Quillon Coleman
City Opens Enmarket Arena, Welcomes Community To Celebrate

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.