City Opens Enmarket Arena, Welcomes Community To Celebrate

On Saturday, Feb. 5, the City of Savannah and Oak View Group Facilities marked the culmination of 20 years of planning for a new arena by cutting the ribbon and officially welcoming Savannahians to the brand new Enmarket Arena. The new arena located at 620 Stiles Avenue was described as a beacon for economic development on the Westside, making good on a years-long promise to residents.

To mark the occasion, the City’s living former mayors, Otis Johnson, Edna Jackson and Eddie DeLoach, joined Mayor Van Johnson and Alderwoman Bernetta Lanier to share thoughts on the process that brought the arena to fruition.The dream began 20 years ago, under the leadership of Mayor Floyd Adams. Then City Manager Michael Brown had a vision of connecting this westside community to the downtown area.

Following remarks, the Mayor invited Savannah Youth Ambassadors to help cut the ribbon.