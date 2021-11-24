City of Savannah To Host Downtown Holiday Events

The City of Savannah will welcome the holiday season on Friday, Nov. 26, and Sunday, Nov. 28, with the annual Christmas tree and menorah lightings.

The Christmas tree lighting will be on Friday, Nov. 26, at Bull and Broughton streets. Live performances and entertainment start at 5:30 p.m., with the tree lighting following.

On Sunday, Nov. 28, the city will join Chabad of Savannah for the menorah lighting in Ellis Square to celebrate the beginning of Hanukkah. Events begin at 4:30 p.m., with the menorah lighting following at 5 p.m.

The City of Savannah is also sponsoring family friendly entertainment on Saturdays in December. Performances will take place from 1 to 5 p.m. on Dec. 4, 11 and 18 at Bull and Broughton streets in front of the Christmas tree.

Additional downtown holiday events include the City Market Holiday Open House on Friday, Dec. 3, from 6 to 9 p.m. and the Jingle Bell Block Hop and Candy Crawl on Sunday, Dec. 19, from 2 to 4 p.m.

The Jingle Bell Block Hop and Candy Crawl will include pictures with Santa, holiday dancers, Magic Marc, cookie decorating, games and a candy crawl at participating businesses. The event begins at the Christmas tree at Bull and Broughton streets.