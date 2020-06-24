City of Savannah Summer Camp Registration To Begin

The City of Savannah is preparing to open weekly, youth summer arts and recreation camps in accordance with the City of Savannah Safer Services Reopening Plan. The camps will re-open as part of Phase Three if local COVID-19 cases show a continued downward trend. Camps are planned to begin the week of Monday, June 29 and will continue through Friday, July 31. Parents may pre-register their children for the weekly summer camps and will be notified the week prior to camp if the City is able to proceed based on local COVID-19 public health data.

To increase the health and safety of campers and staff, the number of campers has been reduced, and this year’s recreation camp experience will be offered at community centers with gymnasiums. The City also has added new public health protocols, including daily temperature checks, health screenings, social distancing, handwashing/ sanitizing and face masks/ coverings.

The Recreation and Leisure Services Department summer camps are open to campers 8 to 12 years old and will be held at 8 locations throughout the City. Campers will engage in a variety of indoor and outdoor activities. In-person registration for summer camp begins Saturday, June 20, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at community center campsite locations. For locations and additional registration information, please visit //savannahga. gov/reccamp or call (912) 351-3841.

The City’s Cultural Resources Department summer arts camp is open to campers 9 to 12 years old and will be held at the Savannah Cultural Arts Center. Weekly, themed camps will encourage imagination and skill-building in visual and performing arts. Registration for summer arts camp begins Friday, June 19, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. For additional registration information, please visit //savannahga. gov/artcamp or call (912) 651-6783.

Camp sessions will run Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. and will be closed Friday, July 3. All spaces will be filled on a first-come, firstserved basis.