City Host Grant Center Groundbreaking Ceremony

The City of Savannah held a groundbreaking ceremony for the new Grant Center on Monday, Dec. 13,

The city council approved a $3.8 million construction contract in September to improve the Grant and Moses Jackson centers. The Grant Center improvements are funded by SPLOST VI and SPLOST VII.

The new Grant Center will have a 10,000 square-foot gym with a full-sized basketball court, locker room, and fitness and weight rooms. It is the only city-owned regulation-size gymnasium on the west side of Savannah. The Moses Jackson Community Center, which will connect to the new gym by sidewalks and a covered walkway, is getting new, energy-efficient windows.

