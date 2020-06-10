City Asks For MPC To Review & Gather Additional Public Input On Savannah’s New Arena & Canal District Master Plan

Savannah has asked the Chatham County Savannah Metropolitan Planning Commission (MPC) to review the City’s “Arena and Canal District” Master Plan. To get additional feedback and data, the MPC has generated a public survey and several forums will be made available for the public to learn more about the plan.

The MPC is offering multiple ways for the public to submit comments. The survey can be taken online by visiting www.thempc.org and navigating to the “Input on Savannah’s New Arena and Canal District Master Plan” link on the homepage. Within this short survey, the reader will be asked to share feedback and comments on the proposed development. The survey takes less than five minutes to complete and will be open throughout June. Paper copies of the survey are available at the MPC office or by request. The public can also call 912-651-1480 and leave MPC staff a message with any comments or email MPC staff at CanalDistrict- MPCReview@thempc.org.

A public open house “virtual” meeting will also be held on Monday, June 29, 2020. The details for this meeting will be placed on the MPC’s website at www.thempc.org. HOW: To provide feedback the following methods are available:

Go to https:// www.surveymonkey.com/r/ CanalDistrictMPCReview Email your comments to the MPC staff at CanalDistrict- MPCReview@thempc.org

Call 912-651-1480 to leave comments

A hard copy of the survey can be requested by calling 912-651-1480 and leaving an address for mailing.

Mail comments to: Metropolitan Planning Commission (MPC)

Attn: Canal District

Comments

110 East State Street

Savannah, 31401

In-person feedback can be made onsite at the MPC by making an appointment. Please call 912- 651-1480 to request an appointment.

CONTACT: For more information on this project please contact Jackie Jackson at 912-651-1479 or via email at jacksonj@thempc.org.