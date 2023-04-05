City Accepting Applications For Naming of Historic Square

The City of Savannah is accepting applications for the naming of the square located between Abercorn Street and East Wayne Street beginning today March 28 until May 15 at 11:59 p.m. The naming process will follow City Ordinance Article E. Naming and Renaming of Public Property, Facilities, and Streets.

This square was formerly named for statesman and politician John C. Calhoun. Despite an accomplished career, including serving as Vice President and Secretary of War, Calhoun was a staunch defender and champion of the institution of slavery.

After receiving public comment, Savannah City Council determined Calhoun’s legacy did not reflect Savannah’s values and on Nov. 10, 2022, voted to remove the name John C. Calhoun from the square and engage in a public process to name the square.

Savannah City Council determined public property names shall serve to inspire our citizens to reflect on individuals of outstanding character, values, and achievements in Savannah’s history. The removal of Calhoun’s name from the square offers an opportunity to provide a more inclusive historical narrative meeting these goals.

Application requirements and a general timeline of the naming process can be viewed at bit.ly/3zk- 5FIg. Complete naming applications should be sent to square@savannahga.gov. City staff will verify each application meets the requirements of Article E. The public will also have multiple opportunities to comment on the qualified proposed names before recommendations are made to Savannah City Council, which will vote to adopt a name for the square in late summer.

Questions about the naming process and application requirements can be directed to square@savannahga.gov or (912) 651-6401.