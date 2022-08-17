Christian Men & Women Bible Ministry Monthly Meetings

By Savannah Tribune | on August 17, 2022

Photo: Carolyn S. Toure, Min. Anthony Jerral, Sis. Helen Wilson
Photo: Carolyn S. Toure, Min. Anthony Jerral, Sis. Helen Wilson

“For I know the plans I have for you, declares the Lord. Plans to prosper you and not to harm you. Plans to give you hope and a future.” – Jeremiah 29:11

Thursday, July 28th, we met at First Friendship Baptist Church. The man of God did an awesome job. We thank the church for the Word as well as the lunch.

Our prayer is that more of our members will be able to come out. Please continue to wear face masks. Be careful.

Our prayers are with the sick and families who have lost loved ones.

August 24, 2022, we will be at St. John Baptist

Church Mighty Fortress at 10 AM. Pray we see you there. God is still in the blessing business. God

Loves You. I Do Too.

Sister Delores Middleton, President

More From Social and Community News Go To The Social and Community News Section

Celebrate the Magic of Courage, Love and Adventure with Disney On Ice Presents Into The Magic
Brown Bag Giveaway
Ask a Leadership Coach Improving Leadership to Improve Effectiveness

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.