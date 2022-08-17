Christian Men & Women Bible Ministry Monthly Meetings

“For I know the plans I have for you, declares the Lord. Plans to prosper you and not to harm you. Plans to give you hope and a future.” – Jeremiah 29:11

Thursday, July 28th, we met at First Friendship Baptist Church. The man of God did an awesome job. We thank the church for the Word as well as the lunch.

Our prayer is that more of our members will be able to come out. Please continue to wear face masks. Be careful.

Our prayers are with the sick and families who have lost loved ones.

August 24, 2022, we will be at St. John Baptist

Church Mighty Fortress at 10 AM. Pray we see you there. God is still in the blessing business. God

Loves You. I Do Too.

Sister Delores Middleton, President