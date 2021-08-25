Chris Thomas Announces Candidacy For Sylvania City Council

Dear Valued Voter of Sylvania, GA. My name is Chris Thomas, and I am seeking the seat of City Council in the November 2nd election; I am writing to ask for your vote. It has been very humbling to run for City Council. In a city where I live, played, worship, and worked throughout the years, I plan to knock on doors and speak with residents, asking for their votes in the upcoming election.

First, if elected, my goal is community involvement living up to voters’ expectations. I will be honest, provide updated community information regarding City matters, even if it is not popular. I will ask for your input and advice taking each concern to heart. Most importantly, I will address these concerns during Town meetings with respect to our board and committee members.

Second, I will be transparent, representing “One City One Community”, and you will always have my ear. I want to make a difference for our community. Over the past years, I have learned the issues currently facing our local community and schools and have personally worked persistently, collaborating with a deep understanding of the town, challenges, and opportunities.

Third, I believe we have many issues that must be addressed. My mission is: I want to do more. As we are facing new challenges in our neighborhoods, businesses, and local government. These challenges affect the quality of life of every Sylvania resident.

Finally, my vision is to move forward, and we must communicate better, listen more, and streamline decision-making. Sylvania is my home, and if residents want a voice – on big and small issues, I am confident as City Council, we can make it a priority. I need your vote.

Your ideas and concerns have inspired me to run for City Council. We can make a difference.

I ask for your vote on Tuesday, November 2nd, 2021 and I look forward to earning your trust.

Thank you in advance for your VOTE.

Chris Thomas, Candidate for City Council