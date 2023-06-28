Child Psychiatry Fellowship Training in Savannah

In response to the shortage, Gateway Community Service Board has developed a fellowship to produce knowledgeable and skilled child psychiatrists.

“The lack of access to child and adolescent psychiatrists in our state is a significant concern to us all. Gateway is committed to addressing this need,” said Dr. Mark Johnson, CEO of Gateway Community Service Board. “We are delighted to launch this fellowship program and look forward to training the next generation of child and adolescent psychiatrists who will serve the families and communities in Georgia.”

Accredited by The Accreditation Council for Graduate Medical Education (ACGME), The Child and Adolescent Psychiatry Fellowship is a two-year program of clinical and educational experiences for psychiatrists led by Program Director Dr. Kevin Winders. Dr. Winders is a Savannah based child psychiatrist with over twenty years of experience.

The first Fellow, Dr. Zuleimye Valle-Blas, begins training in July 2023.

Dr. Valle-Blas was born and raised in Puerto Rico. Growing up she was always fascinated with science and enjoyed extracurricular activities. “I was a member of the girl scouts from daisy to senior. I learned to be curious and adventurous and had my first experiences serving the community” said Dr. Valle-Blas. Dr. Valle-Blas is candid, passionate, motivated and an advocate for children and adolescents. “I call Savannah home now and I hope to cultivate and show my dedication and passion for mental health with the new adventure I am about to embark as Child Fellow.”