Chatham Retired Educators Association News

The Chatham Retired Educators Association President Dr. Gordon Baker called the monthly meeting to order on Monday, October 11, 2021. The meeting was opened with Mrs. Annette Mitchell reciting the Pledge of Allegiance. All members celebrating birthdays in October were recognized by CREA Birthday Chairperson Melinda Miller. Our featured speaker for October was Dr. Lawton Davis, Director of the Georgia Coastal Health District. He shared information about Covid-19 and provided current data about the vaccine and how to stay safe during the pandemic.

Congratulations is extended to CREA Emeritus Member Mrs. Martha McCullough! She was honored on October 15, 2021, at Savannah State University during the President’s Class Reunion Brunch. This is Mrs. McCullough’s 70th Class Reunion!! She graduated in 1951 from Savannah State College!!

CREA has once again been named a Unit of Distinction by the Georgia Retired Educators Association!! Congratulations to Past President Omie Flournoy and everyone who contributed to CREA receiving this coveted honor! Recruiting members is one of the criteria to earn the Unit of Distinction. CREA members Invite 2 people to join CREA!!

If you want to join CREA, send an email to Dr. Gordon Baker gnbaker@yahoo.com, or email CREA, chathamrea21@gmail.com.