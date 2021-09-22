Chatham Retired Educators Association News

The Chatham Retired Educators Association (Chatham REA) kicked off the 2021-2022 year at its first meeting on Monday, September 13, 2021, on Zoom.

The new Chatham REA Officers for 2021-2022 are: President-Dr. Gordon Baker, President-Elect, Mrs. Annette Mitchell, Past President Ms. Omie Flournoy, Secretary-Ms. Gail Moyer, Assistant Secretary- Mrs. Carrie Howard, Treasurer- Mrs. Wilmotine Ellis, Assistant Treasurer-Mrs. Mary Shank, Parliamentarian- Mrs. Johnye Gillans, Chaplain Mrs. Rosa Jackson.

The Guest Speaker was Dr. M. Ann Levett, Superintendent of the Savannah Chatham County Public School System. Dr. Levett shared information about safety measures implemented to provide a safe environment for students as they returned to school. Chatham REA provides school supplies and volunteer hours to support the school district. Chatham REA also supports other local organizations, such as the Ronald Mc- Donald House, Greenbriar Children’s Center, and The Austin House.

Chatham REA is proud to announce that two local members are serving with the Georgia Retired Educators Association in statewide positions. Dr. Henrietta Gray is the 2021- 2022 GREA President, and Dr. Connie Cooper is the Area VI Director.

If you would like to join the Chatham REA, please email President Dr. Gordon Baker at gnbaker@ yahoo.com. We are looking forward to an exciting year!

Dr. Brenda L. Roberts CREA Public Relations