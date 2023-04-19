Chatham Retired Educators Association News

The final meeting of the Chatham Retired Educators Association (Chatham REA) for the 2022-2023 year was called to order by President Annette Mitchell on Monday, April 10, 2023 at the Southwest Chatham Public Library. Members who could not attend participated on Zoom. Chaplain Rosa Jackson shared an inspirational poem and prayer. Melinda Miller, Birthday Chairperson acknowledged all members born in the months of April-August.

President Mitchell made Special Presentations to the following:

• The GREA Outstanding Educator Award was presented to SCCPSS Superintendent, Dr. M. Ann Levett, who is retiring this year.

• GREA Scholarship Award – Justin Todd & Alexander Richardson

• Volunteer Service Award – Deborah Adams and Omie Flournoy

• Certificate of Appreciation – Dr. Gordon Baker, Gail Moyer, Omie Flournoy, and Dr. Brenda Roberts.

Dr. Connie Cooper, GREA Area VI Director presided over the Installation Ceremony for the 2023-2024 Chatham REA Officers. She thanked the outgoing officers for their service.

Congratulations to the 2023-2024 Chatham REA Officers:

President:

Mrs. Carrie Howard

President-Elect:

Mrs. Princetta Simmons

Secretary:

Ms. Gail Moyer

Assistant Secretary:

Mrs. Eunice Washington

Treasurer:

Mrs. Wilmotine Ellis

Assistant Treasurer:

Mrs. Mary Shank

Parliamentarian:

Mrs. Johnye Gillans

Chaplain:

Mrs. Rosa Jackson

Past President:

Mrs. Annette Mitchell

The Georgia Retired Educators Association (GREA) Convention will be held at the Augusta Marriott Convention Center in Augusta, GA on May 2-4 2023.

We wish our Chatham REA members a wonderful Summer and look forward to seeing you at our first meeting for the new year, which will be held on September 11, 2023.