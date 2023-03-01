Chatham Retired Educators Association News

The Chatham Retired Educators Association (Chatham REA) held its monthly meeting on February 13, 2023 at the Elks Lodge and on Zoom. The meeting was called to order by Chatham REA President Mrs. Annette Mitchell.

The February Guest Speaker was Ms. Lisa McKenzie from the Association Member Benefits Advisors (AMBA). She shared information about various insurance plans that are available to cover life issues that impact health, hospitalization, and travel. She also provided suggestions on how retired people should plan for short and long-term health care.

Chatham REA will award two $1,000 scholarships at the upcoming meeting to students from Savannah State and Georgia Southern University.

Chatham REA members are busy volunteering in the community and looking for new members! If you are retired, want to be an advocate for young people and their families, or want to volunteer in the community, you are invited to join Chatham REA!!!

The next meeting is Monday, March 13, 2023, at the Elks Lodge, 183 Wilshire Blvd. Contact Mrs. Annette Mitchell, Chatham REA President by email, ladyannettem@gmail.com for more information about Chatham REA.

Dr. Brenda L. Roberts Chatham REA Publicity