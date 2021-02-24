Chatham Retired Educators Association (CREA) News

The Chatham Retired Educators Association (GREA) was called to order on Zoom by President Omie Flournoy Monday, February 8, 2021. February is Heart Month and CREA was honored to have Ansley Howze, Director of Development, for the American Heart Association as our Guest Speaker. She educates volunteers in our community on taking steps towards longer, healthier lives.

CREA members continue to be actively engaged in community projects. Members collected food for the Second Harvest and redistributed the food items to families in the community, and also assisted with the food giveaway sponsored by GA Representative

Carl Gillliard. President Flournoy received a plaque from St. Paul CME Church’s Standing in the Gap Ministry for providing volunteer services to their youth.

CREA will award two $1,000 scholarships at the March 8, 2021 meeting to students from Savannah State University and Georgia Southern University/ Armstrong Campus.

CREA is currently recruiting new members! If you are retired from the field of Education or are retired and want to be an advocate for young people and their families, then you should join CREA!!! The next meeting is Monday, March 8, 11:00 am on Zoom. Contact Ms. Omie Flournoy, CREA President by email, omiebflournoy@yahoo.com for more information. Brenda L. Roberts CREA Publicity