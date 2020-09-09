Chatham Retired Educators Association (CREA) News

It is September, and time for the Chatham Retired Educators Association (CREA) to kick off the 2020-2021 year!

The new CREA Officers for 2020-2021 are: President-Omie Flournoy, President-Elect, Dr. Gordon Baker, Past President- Clara Williams, Secretary-Gail Moyer, Assistant Secretary- Carrie Howard, Treasurer Janie Bruen, Assistant Treasurer-Mary Shank, Parliamentarian

Johnye Gillans, Chaplain-Rosa Jackson.

Because of COVID-19, we will not be meeting at the Carey Hilliard’s Banquet Hall. Instead, we will be using Zoom and telephone conferences. The first CREA meeting will be held Monday, September 14, 2020, beginning at 11:00 am, on Zoom. The Guest Speaker is Dr. Vallerie Cave, from the Savannah-Chatham County Public School System. CREA will continue to support local organizations, such as the Ronald Mc- Donald House, Greenbriar, The Austin House, and the Savannah-Chatham County School System.

If you would like to join CREA, please email President Omie Flournoy at omiebflournoy@yahoo.com.

We are excited about the “new look” of CREA, and we are looking forward to an exciting year!

Brenda L. Roberts

CREA Public Relations