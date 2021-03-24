Chatham Retired Educators Association (CREA) News

The March CREA monthly meeting was called to order by President Omie Flournoy on March 8, 2021 on Zoom, After reciting the Pledge of Allegiance, Mrs. Rosa Jackson shared an inspirational reading and the Invocation. Members born in March were recognized with “Happy Birthday” Greetings.

CREA is proud to announce the recipients of the 2021 Dewey Lee Scholarship. Two $1,000 scholarships were awarded, one to Ms. Jasmine Cook, a student at Savannah State University, and the other to Ms. Alexandria Sledge, a student at Georgia Southern University/ Armstrong Campus.

Ms. Cook is classified as a Junior with a 3.83 GPA. Her campus involvement includes: Georgia Association of Educators, Educators Rising, Tiger Ambassadors, 1890 Scholarship Foundation, Big Brother/ Big Sister Mentoring Program, Books for Africa, United Way Coastal Empire, and Girls on the Run of Coastal Georgia. Ms. Cook is pursuing a Middle Grades Bachelor of Science Degree with a concentration in Language Arts and Social Studies. Her future goals include pursuing a master’s degree in Education Administration to serve as a school administrator, and ultimately to work for the United States Department of Education.

Ms. Sledge is classified as a Junior with a 3.83 GPA. Her campus Involvement includes: Honors Program at Georgia Southern University, Writing Fellow and Assistant Teaching

Artist for the Youth Writing Program DEEP in Savannah, Volunteer for Overcoming by Faith

Children’s Church, and an active participant of the BCM (Baptist Collegiate Ministry).

She is a 2020 Shine Black Girl Shine Honoree, Dean’s List (4 times) and President’s List (3 times). Ms. Sledge is pursuing a bachelor’s degree in Early Childhood. Her future goals are to seek employment as an elementary teacher in Chatham County or Jacksonville, Florida. Congratulations to these Exceptional Scholars!!

The final CREA meeting for the 2020-2021 year will be held on Monday, April 12, 2021 with the installation of the CREA Officers. The meeting will be held on Zoom with login beginning at 10:30 am, and the meeting at 11:00. If you are interested in joining CREA, please contact President Omie Flournoy via email, omiebflournoy@yahoo.com.

Brenda L Roberts

CREA Public Relations