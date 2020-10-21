Chatham Parkway Toyota Raises Breast Cancer Awareness

During the month of October, Chatham Parkway Toyota has transformed its showroom and parts department with pink balloons in support of Breast Cancer Awareness Month. Through the end of October, Chatham Parkway Toyota will donate a portion of every sale to the American Cancer Society. By making a donation to the American Cancer Society, Toyota will be helping to educate women on the importance of early detection. Breast cancer is the second deadliest form of cancer for women behind lung cancer. Today 1 in 8 women are diagnosed with an invasive form of breast cancer, and the numbers for men are growing as well.

“By giving our customers a place to donate, we are empowering them to be part of the cure,” said Harry Chaney, General Sales Manager at Chatham Parkway Toyota. “I hope that through our donation more people will get the care they need to stay healthy.”

Chatham Parkway Toyota is located at 7 Park of Commerce Way, Savannah,

GA. Home of the Lifetime Warranty. For more information visit www.chathamparkwaytoyota.com or call (942) 231-2020.