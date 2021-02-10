Chatham County Receives $8.7 million Grant for the Emergency Rental Assistance Program

Chatham County received an $8.7 million grant on January 15, 2021, which will be designated for emergency rental assistance.

The U.S. Department of Treasury has allocated $25 billion for the Emergency Rental Assistance Program. Under this legislation, counties with populations above 200,000 residents received direct payment from the U.S. Treasury. The State of Georgia also received funding to provide assistance to local governments below that population level.

The Emergency Rental Assistance Program is intended to assist households that are unable to pay rent and utilities due to the COVID-19 pandemic. In accordance with the grant’s guidelines, awarded funds must be used for direct financial assistance including rent, rental arrears, utilities, and utilities in arrears. Funds expire on December 31, 2021.

Qualified recipients will be prioritized for assistance on a weekly basis. The primary applicant should be the signee on the lease agreement and/ or utility invoice. All applicants should provide documentation as proof of need. Prioritization of assistance include:

At risk of eviction.

The income of the household does not exceed 50% of the area median income for the household.

One or more the individuals within the household are unemployed as of the date of the application for assistance and have not been employed for the 90-day period preceding the application date.County staff is working with several local organizations to administer the program. Today, Chatham County Commissioners voted to approve Memorandums of Understanding (MOUs) with the Economic Opportunity of Savannah-Chatham County (EOA) and the United Way of the Coastal Empire (UWCE). Both organizations have efficient systems in place for both distribution of funds and tracking of clients in accordance with the grant’s requirements.

Any Chatham County resident in need of rental assistance should contact UWCE or EOA directly beginning Monday February 1, 2021. UWCE- Dial 211 or (912)- 651-7730 EOA- Dial (912)-438-8077 or go on-line to eoarentalassistance. itfrontdesk.com/