Chatham County Occupational Safety, Risk Management and Disability Services Provides Additional MobiChair

On August 4th, 2022 at 10 a.m. after evaluating the popularity and high demand for beach-accessible wheelchairs, Chatham County’s Occupational Safety, Risk Management, and Disability Services has partnered with Tybee Island, Georgia once again to provide an additional Mobi- Chair so everyone can enjoy the beach and pier this summer season.

The chair is available for use at the South Annex Parking Services building near the Tybee Island Pier and Pavilion along with the six existing chairs available for public use.

There is no charge to use any of the chairs. Although reservations are not taken, you can check the availability by calling Ocean Rescue at 912-786- 9873 or clicking on the link provided: www.cityoftybee.org/216/Beach- Wheel-Chairs

If you have any questions or recommendations concerning accessibility please contact Ben Lewis Chatham County’s Compliance and Accessibility Coordinator at 912-652-7937 or via email at belewis@chathamcounty.org