Chatham County Juvenile Court Judge Lisa Colbert Formally Qualifies for Superior Court

Chatham County Juvenile Court Judge Lisa Colbert formally qualified this week to run for Judge of Chatham County Superior Court.

The non-partisan election will be held May 19th. The election will be held on the same date as the Republican and Democratic primaries.

Colbert is serving as judge of Chatham County Juvenile Court, where she has worked since 2012. She has previously served in the Georgia Air National Guard for six years with the 283rd Combat Communications Squadron, achieving the rank of Staff Sergeant. Colbert has also as a an attorney at Alston & Bird and Charles Bell & Associates, as Staff Attorney at the Chapter 13 Bankruptcy Trustee’s Office, as Staff Attorney in the Chatham County Superior Court and as Assistant County Attorney for Chatham County. Judge Colbert is a graduate of Groves High School and Savannah State College. She earned her Juris Doctorate at the University of Georgia School of Law. She and her husband, “EJ,” have been married 26 years and have three daughters in college.

Colbert is a past president of the Port City Bar Association and has served on numerous boards including Savannah Chatham CASA, Inc. (Chairperson); Past Chair of SCCPSS Audit Committee;

Colbert is a graduate of Leadership Savannah and Leadership Georgia. She has been recognized as the Robbie Robinson Award Recipient by the Younger Lawyer Division of The Savannah Bar Association and the Georgia Legal Services Champion of Justice Award Recipient.