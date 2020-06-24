Chatham County June 9th Primary Election Results Certified

Chatham County’s June 9th primary election results were certified last Friday, June 17, 2020. The Board of Elections met at 6 p.m. on Friday and certified the results in a 3-1 vote. Board member Debbie Rauer rendered a no vote. She was concerned as to whether the notice of Friday’s meeting had been published.

Bridges said the media had been notified.

The large number of absentee ballots was one reason for the delay in getting the results, election officials cited.

“We had more people vote by absentee ballot than voted in person,” Elections Supervisor Russell Bridges said.

Certified results are as follows:

Georgia House District

163 Anne Allen Westbrook 36.59%, 2,929 votes; Derek Mallow 26.52%, 2,123 votes.

The two will be in a runoff on Aug. 11.

Georgia District 164 Marcus Thompson, 76.82% , 2,801 votes; Jeffrey Rayno, 23.18%, 845 votes.

Georgia House District

165 Mickey Stephens, 62.65%, 5,086; Clinton Young, 37.30%, 3,032 votes. Chatham County District

Attorney: Democratic

Primary Shalena Cook Jones, 67.59%, 23,072; Zena Mc- Lain 32.41%, 11,062

Chatham County Tax

Commissioner:

Democratic Primary Sonya Jackson 51.46%, 18,359 votes; Al Scott, 37.07%, 13,226 votes; Henry Lee Perry, 11.47%, 4,092 votes

Chatham County

Coroner: Democratic

Primary David Campbell, 36.49%, 12,747 votes; J. Vernard Flowers, 29.11%, 10,168 votes

Republican Primary Amethyst Shortz Okwa, 8.87%, 3,097 votes; Lillian Williams, 25.53%, 8,919 votes

Chatham County

Commission Chairman:

Republican Primary Jason Buelterman, 72.36%, 14,350 votes; Billy Hair, 27.64%, 5,481

Democratic Primary Chester Ellis, 51.83%, 17,849; Jay Jones, 48.17%, 16,588

Chatham County

Commissioner District 1:

Democratic Primary Kevin Heyman 61.43%, 2,120 votes; Benjamin Wanager, 38.57%, 1,331 votes

Chatham County

Commissioner District 2 Clinton Edminster, 36.68%, 2,099 votes; Michael J. Hamilton Sr. 31.59%, 1,808 votes; Tony B. Riley, 31.73%, 1,816 votes

Edminster and Riley will be on a runoff ballot for Aug. 11.

Chatham County

Commissioner District 3:

Democratic Primary Bobby Lockett, 63.58%, 2,678 votes; Brian Reese, 36.42%, 1,534

Chatham County

Commissioner District 5 Florence Glover, 13.07%, 681 votes; Tanya Milton, 29.37%, 1,531 votes; (I) Tabitha Odell 26.38%, 1,375 votes; Yusuf Shabazz, 22.03% , 1,148 votes; Angela Washington, 9.15%, votes 477.

Chatham County

Commissioner District 6:

Republican Primary William Dyal, 62.18%, 1,335 votes; Leonard Massey, 37.82%, 812 votes

Chatham County

Commissioner District 7:

Democratic Primary Orlando Scott, 59,97%, 2,422 votes; A. Wallace McCoy, 40.33%, 1,617 votes

Chatham County

Commissioner District 8:

Democratic Primary Kenneth Adams, 71.94%, 3,595 votes; Gary Monroe, 28.06%, 1,402 votes

Board of Education

District 1 Denise Grabowski, 69.93%, 5,110 votes; Jonathan Jones, 30.07%, 2,197 votes

Board of Education

District 7 Michael Johnson, 70.01%, 4,702; Leonard McCoy, 29.99%, 2014 votes