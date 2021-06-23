Chatham County Health Department To Hold Back-to-School Clinics

No cost vision, hearing, dental, and nutrition screenings for Chatham County school students. (Normally a $30 fee applies when getting the screening at the health department). Immunization services will also be available at regular cost.

The event will be held 9 a.m. – 5 p.m. on Thursday, July 15 and 29 at Chatham County Health Department, 1395 Eisenhower Drive, Savannah.

The pandemic has resulted in delays in some children getting check-ups and immunizations. The Chatham County Health Department will hold two back-to-school clinics so students can get the following screenings and vaccinations required for school attendance:

Students entering a Georgia school for the first time – no matter what the grade level – must have a completed Certificate of Vision, Hearing, Dental, and Nutrition screening form. “First time” means never enrolled in a Georgia school before at any time in their lives.

Children born on or after January 1, 2002 who are attending seventh grade and new entrants into Georgia schools in grades 8 through 12 must have received one dose of Tdap vaccine and one dose of meningococcal vaccine. (“New entrant” means any child entering any school in Georgia for the first time or entering after having been absent from a Georgia school for more than 12 months or one school year).

Effective July 1, 2021, children 16 years of age and older, who are entering the 11th grade (including new entrants), must have received one booster dose of the meningococcal conjugate vaccine (MCV4), unless their initial dose was administered on or after their 16th birthday.

The HPV vaccine is also recommended for both girls and boys ages 11– 12 to protect against cancers and other diseases caused by human papillomavirus.

Students will be seen on a first come, first served basis and no appointment is necessary.

For additional information, call the Chatham County Health Department at 912-356-2441.