CHATHAM COUNTY DISTRICT 2 ELIGIBLE REGISTERED VOTERS

By Savannah Tribune | on October 05, 2023

The voter turnout for the Special Election held on September 19, 2023 was 4.78%. The election did not determine a winner and thus, a run-off will be held October 17, 2023. In an effort to increase voter turnout, we ask if you live in the 2nd District and are an eligible registered voter, make a plan and vote.

Early In-Person Voting October 4 – 13, 2023

Location:  Voter Registration Annex, 1249 Eisenhower Drive

Weekday Voting: 8:00 am – 5:00 pm

Saturday Voting: October 7, 2023 from 9:00 am – 5:00 pm

Absentee Ballot Drop Box Location: Voter Registration Annex (open only during the hours Early In-Person Voting is available)

     

